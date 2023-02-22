Buhari Arrives Lagos For Tinubu’s Final Campaign Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Lagos state on Tuesday for the latest All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential election rally. Naija News reports that the president’s media adviser, Bashir Ahmad, announced Buhari’s arrival in a tweet on Tuesday. A Leonardo AW139 helicopter carrying Buhari from Murtala Muhammad International Airport landed at the National Stadium at 2 a.m. At 3 p.m., he was then transferred to his 25,000-seat Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere. Larry’s place. The APC is currently holding the presidential election’s grand finale at Surulere’s Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Tinubu performs a dance routine after arriving in Lagos for his APC Presidential campaign. Meanwhile, APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu showed off his dancing skills as he arrived at the grand finale of the party’s presidential campaign rally. In a video shared online, the former Lagos state governor was glamorously greeted by the APC chief, who welcomed him at Ikeja’s Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Tinubu then danced to songs played by traditional worship singers and drummers and also attended a welcome to his hometown. However, as part of a large election rally, Tinubu will be on a roadshow from the airport to the venue of the rally, Teslim Balogun’s stadium.

