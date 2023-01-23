This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari Arrives Lagos For Commissioning Of Lekki Deep Seaport, Other Projects

The iconic project executed by the Lagos State Government is being commissioned, today, Monday afternoon by President Muhammadu buhari on his two-days visit.

The event is tagged “Lagos Festival of Projects” commissioning.

The president was received by the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and members of the State Executive Council (SEC) immediately the presidential aircraft NAF 001 arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at exactly 3:33pm.

Many others who were on ground to receive the President are Service Chiefs, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Alao, Governor Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), the immediate-past governor of Ekiti State,Dr Kayode Fayemi and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)

The arrival of the president was welcomed by the pageantry of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe and the Presidential Wing of Lagos Airport with pomp.

Special guards of Honour were mounted at the Parade Ground for inspection by the President before flying out of the airport in a helicopter for the commissioning of projects in some parts starting with the Lekki Deep Seaport.

During the two-day working visit, other projects were also commissioned by President buhari which includes Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, First Phase of the Blue Light Rail from Mile 2 to Marina, 18.75-killometer Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six-lane Expressway and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

The president also commissioned a private project, MRS Lubricant in Apapa, after which he embarked on a tour to the multi-billion dollar facility.

