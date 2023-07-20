Buhari Arrested Nnamdi Kanu for Saying he Was Cloned, Tinubu Should Release Him –Chuks Muoma

Elder statesman and Chairman, Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma, SAN, has claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari effected the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for falsely saying he was dead and his clone was occupying the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

In an interview with a national daily, THE SUN, Muoma called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure Kanu’s release, saying the IPOB leader’s alleged crimes were against the former regime.

According to Muoma, Kanu’s release will lead to lasting peace in the South-East, and has become necessary to show Igbo people that they belong to the land called Nigeria.

Chief Chuks Muoma (photo credit: THE SUN)

His words: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari, arrested him (Kanu) for allegedly saying that the original Buhari had died, that the man occupying the office as president was cloned. Since it was not Tinubu that he allegedly spoke of, if ever he did, he should follow the Appeal Court decision and get him (Kanu) released, to foster peace and stem insecurity in the country. If he does that, we will then know that he is serious about national integration and peaceful coexistence.”

