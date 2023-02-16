Buhari Announces That Old 200 Notes Should Be Accepted Till April 10

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has declared that the old 200 naira notes should not be rejected until April 10, 2023. He made this known in a national broadcast while speaking to Nigerians about the situation surrounding the naira redesign policy.

He urged Nigerians to make use of the 200 naira notes as legal tender, which will be valid until April 10. This extension came after several Nigerians in different states of the federation protested because they were unable to have access to cash, both the new naira notes and the old ones.

He also expressed his feelings to Nigerians, saying that he sympathized with them on the challenges they were facing due to the currency redesign policy. He said that he wants to allete the hardship brought on his people as a result of the shortage of cash in circulation.

He said he has ordered the CBN to distribute the old 200 naira notes back to the commercial banks to circulate them. He urged every Nigerian involved in legitimate commercial business to accept and spend the old 200 naira notes so that they could circulate with the redesigned naira notes.

This circulation of the old 200 naira notes will only run for 60 days, and thereafter they will no longer be legal tender. However, the president said that all those who still have the old 1000 and 500 naira notes with them can still take them to the CBN office to redeem them.

According to Buhari, Nigerians should take advantage of this opportunity. He encouraged Nigerians that this decision was in their interest and for the economy.

He said that the state of our economy warrants that the next administration inherits a good legacy from the present administration.

It was earlier in the news that President Buhari and the CBN governor, Godwin Emiefiele, had a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after many Nigerians took to the streets to protest against the scarcity of new naira notes. This development is coming after their meeting.

