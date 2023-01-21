NEWS

Buhari and Osinbajo should come out boldly if they are against Tinubu—Yerima Shettima

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbanjo, has been accused of holding grudges against the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbanjo, has been noted to be absent from all of Tinubu’s campaigning, unlike the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to reports, Yemi Osinbanjo developed a foster relationship with Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries in 2022, as followers of Tinubu believed that the Vice President, Osinbanjo, should have endorsed his godfather’s presidential ambition.

Tolu Babaleye said this is the week that Judas betrayed Jesus in the Christian calendar, the same week Yemi Osinbanjo betrayed Tinubu. May God be with Tinubu.

The AYCF president, Yerima Shettima, also said, “Tinubu does not deserve the treatment he gets from Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbanjo, who have stayed away and done nothing to support the man who made them who they are today.” Buhari and Osinbajo should come out boldly if they are against Tinubu, or they should support him and tell others to support him; it’s one of the two.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions about this article.

