buhari And Osinbajo Are Not Supporting Tinubu Even Though He Stood By Them During Their Time -AYCF

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, (AYCF) has revealed that President of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are not in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. The AYCF accused the both of them of keeping grudges against Bola Tinubu and that’s why they’ve not been really showing their support for him, Daily Post Nigeria reports. AYCF said, “buhari and Osinbajo are not supporting Tinubu even though he stood by them during their time.”

The Arewa youths also revealed that Bola Tinubu deserves better than the kind of treatments that he is currently getting from the APC leaders. The group also compared the the kind of gesture that Obasanjo showed Yar’ Adua when it was his time to emerge as the president at that time. In conclusion, the Arewa youths urged the president and the vice president to please demonstrate their supports for Bola Tinubu as we edge towards the presidential election next month.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-01-19 19:46:19