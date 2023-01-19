NEWS

Buhari And Osinbajo Are Not Supporting Tinubu Even Though He Stood By Them During Their Time -AYCF

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 365 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari And Osinbajo Are Not Supporting Tinubu Even Though He Stood By Them During Their Time -AYCF

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, (AYCF) has revealed that President of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are not in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. The AYCF accused the both of them of keeping grudges against Bola Tinubu and that’s why they’ve not been really showing their support for him, Daily Post Nigeria reports. AYCF said, “buhari and Osinbajo are not supporting Tinubu even though he stood by them during their time.”

The Arewa youths also revealed that Bola Tinubu deserves better than the kind of treatments that he is currently getting from the APC leaders. The group also compared the the kind of gesture that Obasanjo showed Yar’ Adua when it was his time to emerge as the president at that time. In conclusion, the Arewa youths urged the president and the vice president to please demonstrate their supports for Bola Tinubu as we edge towards the presidential election next month.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also like and share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds
News )

#buhari #Osinbajo #Supporting #Tinubu #Stood #Time #AYCFbuhari And Osinbajo Are Not Supporting Tinubu Even Though He Stood By Them During Their Time -AYCF Publish on 2023-01-19 19:46:19



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 365 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

7 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

7 mins ago

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

15 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button