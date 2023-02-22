Buhari And Emefiele Will Expire After Election, Keep Your Old Naira – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, former national chairman of the All Progressives Party(APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has criticized president Muhammadu Buhari’s choice over the naira redesign strategy.

In addition, Oshiomhole insisted that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the central bank, will step down following this saturday’s presidential election. Buhari recently commented on the naira redesign policy, prompting Oshiomhole to claim that Buhari is on his own.

Following the reports obtained by news reporters, it was revealed that while making a statement at Jattu Market in Auchi in Edo north, the former governor of Edo state asked Buhari to follow the supreme court’s ruling on the naira notes.

Communicating in vernacular language, Oshiomhole said, “All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside. Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you wan change currency, you should not change am during election. Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make am spoil another pesin time, e no good”.

Opposingly, he divulged, “He has to obey the supreme court. Supreme court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president. That’s the Nigerian law. I disassociate myself.”

Continuously,he said, “Nah them choose ham. If they say dey want to change it, make them give you the new ones. Now they want to remove the old ones, they no give you the new ones. On this matter, president Buhari is on his own. Your naira will remain valid according to the supreme court. Don’t throw away your naira, keep it.”

Additionally, Oshiomhole stated, “By the time you finish voting on saturday, Emefiele, the central bank governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the president will expire.”

