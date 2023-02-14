Buhari Abandoned All His Good Friends Because Of El-Rufai – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani said President Muhammadu Buhari could face further attacks from Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The senator said this in response to the governor’s outrage at President Buhari over the presidential election issue. In an interview with the Daily Post on Tuesday, Sani claimed that El-Rufai got everything he needed from Buhari and that the president is no longer useful to him. He declared that Buhari’s power and influence in the political sphere were over.

he wrote: Buhari should expect more attacks and open and direct insults from El Rufai for three reasons.” El-Rufay’s loyalty to Buhari has expired. He gets everything he wants from Buhari, and Buhari is no longer useful to him.

“Buhari’s political power and influence have waned. El Rufai has moved his camp to Tinubu. El-Rufai serves Bukhari the poison of his true self. Buhari left all his good friends who had served and sacrificed for him in Kaduna over the years because of his love for El-Rufai. We warned him about El Rufai, but he ignored it. It is time for Bukhari to realize that what he has hatched and raised is not a centipede or a centipede, but a snake. Sani said she always knew El Rufai love for Buhari wasn’t real. He claimed he knew the day would come when El-Rufai would show his true colors and abandon his friendship with the president.

