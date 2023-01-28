Buhari 12 Million Votes Are Vested In One Person – Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With exactly one month to go before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president who will pilot the affairs of the country, Deputy Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa, has said that the 12 million votes that President Muhammadu Buhari gathered at the previous election belong to him alone.

In an exclusive interview with Punch paper, Hannatu Musawa claimed that multiple politicians are asserting that they will automatically receive a large number of votes from their predecessors. She claims that northerners have a special affinity for Buhari.

While discussing Asiwaju Tinubu’s possibilities, Musawa stated that she will be present to ensure that her candidate get as many votes as possible.

She conceded that mobilizing voters to support Asiwaju in the same numbers as they did for Buhari in the last election is difficult.

“We aim to increase Asiwaju Tinubu’s vote total beyond that of Muhammadu Buhari’s in the last election. We see it as a sort of challenge. The 12 million votes for Muhammadu Buhari belong to one person. Votes are highly sought after, and everyone wants them for themselves. But those ballots belong to Buhari personally.” This is what Hannatu Musawa was quoted as saying on punchng.com.

