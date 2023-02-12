This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buba Galadima: How Buhari Fired My Uncle Over Naira Redesign In 1984

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has narrated how President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly sacked one of his uncles over naira redesign in 1984.

Buhari, a retired Army major general, served as the country’s military head of state from 31 December 1983 to 27 August 1985, after taking power in a military coup d’état.

Galadima discussed the current difficulty in the country as a result of the naira redesign strategy in an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

The former ally of Buhari further described how his uncle, a commissioner who worked for Buhari, lost his position as a result of his request to extend the naira swap term in 1984.

“…Hassan Albadawi appeared on television’s 9 o’clock news and begged the president to extend the time of the naira swap because people in his constituency lacked access to banks. Albadawi was Buhari’s commissioner for education when he was the governor of North Eastern State and later became the only administrator at Gamboru Ngala on the border with Chad and Cameroon. Before the news programme came to a close, another message arrived with a special statement that he had fired the local community’s chairman as a result, Galadima claimed in the Trust TV interview.

According to Daily Trust, the old notes have to be phased out by Friday, February 10th.

The Supreme Court, however, issued an order prohibiting the CBN from doing so while the case being brought by three northern states to challenge the new currency redesign is being heard. This order prevents the CBN from enforcing the deadline for the phase-out of the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes. That hearing was postponed until February 15th.

Nigerians are puzzled since the central bank has not stated how it intends to abide with the Supreme Court’s interim order and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is contesting it.

On Friday, President Buhari called an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to examine pressing matters, including the currency crisis. Buhari hasn’t made a decision regarding the cash crunch, though.

As angry Nigerians surrounded ATM machines in an effort to obtain their own money, several areas of the country fell into anarchy.

The nation has seen violent protests, including in the southern states of Ogun, Oyo, and Akwa Ibom. Social media is flooded with complaints from Nigerians who are suffering because they cannot access their money for transactions.

