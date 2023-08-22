Brokenness; There Can Be No Meeting Point Between A Holy God & A Proud Heart—Dr Olukoya

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has reiterated the essence of brokenness and humility as being the way through which God can bless or empower any believer.

According to the cleric, he has berated the act of unbroken life of anyone in his words, from 42:12 to 44:45 of the video thus; “Brokenness is the opposite of arrogance and pride—the essence of pride is the centralization of self; there can be no meeting point between a holy God and a proud heart. God hates anything proud—in any man of God, once you see pride, there is no power in him. A broken heart is the true friend of God; it is the friend of God”.

As revealed by the cleric, “God is vast, God is so mighty, God fills the earth and the heaven of heavens but, Isaiah 57:15 says concerning God that, I dwell in the high and holy place with him also that is of contrite and humble spirit; God is so high, He is so mighty but yet, this high exalted God abides in the heart of humble and broken men—as a believer, you will never have a revival in your life until you meet God in brokenness. God revers the humble and broken heart—brokenness is, therefore, an essential condition for the reviving presence of God”.

The cleric has also revealed in his words thus; “O that there would be somebody who will pray to God to break him, and remould him for the revival of God—instead of seeking for prophets all over the place; those who want to become prophets in their own life would shout to God and pray that God should break them. Brokenness is surrender”.

Temperance (

)