NEWS

Bringing Nasir El Rufai Into Government, Is Like Bringing A Serpent – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

The ministerial list has been revealed and the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai was among the ministerial nominee. According to Arise , it was reported that Shehu Sani is not satisfied that he’s among the nominee. Shehu Sani is the former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and he’s alledgedly not in good term with El Rufai because of his actions.

According to Arise , Shehu said said Nasir El Rufai has no permanent loyalty, he’s just a fair weather man. He sang the praises of Olusegun Obasanjo and turned against him when he left power. Shehu Sani went further to say that he did the same to Buhari, and he will do the same to President Bola Tinubu.

According to Arise , Shehu Sani said they have brought in a serpent into government and they are going to pay a prize for it. He went further to say that Nasir El Rufai is not loyal, rather he’s deceitful.

Click here and watch from [0:52] minutes.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Arise

Fashionistablog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

1 min ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

11 mins ago

I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button