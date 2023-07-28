Bringing Nasir El Rufai Into Government, Is Like Bringing A Serpent – Shehu Sani

The ministerial list has been revealed and the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai was among the ministerial nominee. According to Arise , it was reported that Shehu Sani is not satisfied that he’s among the nominee. Shehu Sani is the former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and he’s alledgedly not in good term with El Rufai because of his actions.

According to Arise , Shehu said said Nasir El Rufai has no permanent loyalty, he’s just a fair weather man. He sang the praises of Olusegun Obasanjo and turned against him when he left power. Shehu Sani went further to say that he did the same to Buhari, and he will do the same to President Bola Tinubu.

According to Arise , Shehu Sani said they have brought in a serpent into government and they are going to pay a prize for it. He went further to say that Nasir El Rufai is not loyal, rather he’s deceitful.

Click here and watch from [0:52] minutes.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Arise

Fashionistablog (

)