Bring On Peter Obi, CBN, Atiku, Aso Rock Cabals, All Of Them Cannot Stop Tinubu – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and former Minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unstoppable ahead of next month’s presidential election.

The former Ation Minister said the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, and that of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, can not stop the former Lagos State governor.

He said fifth columnists from the Presidential Villa plotting against the ex-governor alongside traitors and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, can not come in between the APC flag bearer and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

Recall that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has said some forces in the Presidential Villa against the ex-governor’s emergence as APC flagbearer are working to sabotage his campaign.

He stated this in a series of tweet his Twitter page.

He wrote, “The few in the Villa plotting against @Official AbAT can’t stop him. @atiku and @Peter Obi can’t stop him. ING can’t stop him. CBN can’t stop him. Traitors can’t stop him, and neither can ANY of them come between him and @MBuhari. We are taking you ALL on and we shall prevail!

