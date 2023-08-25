BRICS welcomes new members in its effort to reshape the World order.

According to REUTERS, The BRICS group of emerging countries decided on Thursday to accept Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates, intensifying its quest to reshape an old world order.

BRICS officials left the door open to future growth after voting in favor of the bloc’s first expansion in 13 years, as dozens more nations expressed interest in joining a club they believe would level the global playing field.

The expansion strengthens the BRICS, which already includes China, the world’s second-largest economy, as well as Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa. It might also increase its professed desire to become a champion of the Global South.

Long-standing tensions may persist between members who want to develop the grouping into a counterbalance to the West – notably China, Russia, and now Iran – and those who want to maintain tight connections with the US and Europe.

“This membership expansion is historic,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping, the bloc’s most ardent supporter of growth. “It demonstrates the BRICS countries’ determination for unity and cooperation with the rest of the developing world.”

The bloc was created as an informal four-nation club in 2009 and included South Africa a year later in its sole prior expansion. The moniker was coined by Goldman Sachs head economist Jim O’Neill in 2001.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, announced the nations during a three-day leaders’ meeting he is holding in Johannesburg. He said the six new candidates would formally become members on Jan. 1, 2024.

“BRICS has started a new chapter in its effort to create a world that is fair, a world that is just, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous,” added Ramaphosa.

The first step of this growth procedure has been agreed upon, and subsequent phases will follow.

