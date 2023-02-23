BREAKING: ZLP, APM, 10 Other Political Parties Endorse Tinubu For President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

ZLP and APM among other political parties have collapsed their structure and endorsed Bola Tinubu for President.

NewsOnline reports that no fewer than ten political parties and their candidates have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the February 25 presidential election.

The political parties including ZLP, NRM, APP, APM, and others declared their support at an event held at the Airport Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of chairmen of each of the political parties, NRM chairperson in Lagos, Temilola Akinade, said the political parties endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC because he is the most competent amongst the contestants.

She said, “On behalf of other political parties present here today, we endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We the registered political parties decided to endorsed Senator Bola Tinubu because he believes in true federalism.

He is a preacher of state police which will bring about peace and stability in the country and also combat insecurity in the land.

“Senator Bola Tinubu believes in equity and justice. He is a man that believes in one Nigeria. We know too well that when he becomes the president the economy of the nation will grow which will lead to economic growth and development.

“The political parties endorsed Tinubu because he believes in true federalism and the creation of state police.

He believes in equity and justice and in one Nigeria. We know too well that when he becomes the president of the country, the economy will grow.

“We are convinced in his competence for the growth and wellbeing of the nation.

I urge Nigerians to vote for Tinubu and Shettimma for a better future.”

Also speaking at the official endorsement, ZLP Lagos state chairman, Adekunle Adenipekun said the endorsement became necessary to secure a better Nigeria.

He said, “History is taking place today. Today is the day when political parties in Lagos come together to make history as political parties officially declared their support for the presidential candidate of APC because he is the man that can take the country out of its current challenges.”

Representing ZLP from Surulere Constituency, Hon. Uba Oluchi Benedict, Mushin Constituency, Onyebuchi Chioma, Lagos Mainland, Mayowa Ola, Ikorodu Constituency, Adenipebi Abosede, Ifako Ijaiye, Sotonwa Adebayo, Badagry, Lukman Adebola, Alimosho, Hassan Ramon, Ajeromi Ifelodun, AbdulGaniu Taiwo, ZLP Lagos Central, Orji Blessing and Lagos West, Anthony Emeriole.

