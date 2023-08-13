BREAKING: Villagers Flee As Gunmen Raze Imo Monarch’s Country Home, Vehicles

Some gunmen have razed the country home of the traditional ruler of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

It was learnt that the attackers used explosives to start a fire in the traditional ruler’s mansion, leading to panic and apprehension in the community.

Vehicles and some other properties were said to have been burnt.

Some residents abandoned their homes and fled to the nearby bush in search of safety, an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the attack.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Henry Okoye confirmed the arson attack.