BREAKING: Two Children Suspected To Be Siblings Killed In Partially Collapsed Building In Ikorodu, Lagos

The remains of two children have been recovered from a partial building collapse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the building partially failed after a fence collapsed on it around 11.30 am on Saturday at 25, Ajao Street, CWC, by Olainukan Bus stop, Ishawo, Ikorodu.

A statement issued by the Acting Coordinator of the Southwest Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday identified the deceased children as Rakib Atolagbe, 9 and Abdulwahab Atolagbe, 7.

It said they were trapped in the rubble.



The statement said, “This is to confirm the recovery of 2 children that were trapped in a partial building that collapsed at about 11: 30 a.m. this morning at 25, Ajao Street, CWC, by Olainukan Busstop, Ishawo, Ikorodu.

“The children Rakib Atolagbe, 9 years and Mujib Atolagbe 7 years were trapped when fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during the day’s heavy downpour.

“It was very unfortunate that distressed calls were not properly channeled to those whose responsibility was to save the lives of their children at the right time.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are presently on ground to assess the situation. May almighty forgive the deceased and console the parents.”