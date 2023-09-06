NEWS

BREAKING: Tribunal Trash Peter Obi, LP’s Argument That Tinubu Failed To Score 25% Votes In FCT, Declares It Irrelevant

SaharaReporters had reported that Peter Obi and the Labour Party prayed the court to declare him as the candidate that secured the majority of the lawful votes cast with the required constitutional spread of not less than 25% of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Presidential Election Petition Court has said it is irrelevant that President Bola Tinubu failed to score 25% of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

But in its ruling on Wednesday, the court held that it is irrelevant.

It agrees with the argument of the respondent that “the FCT does not enjoy a special status and that Abuja is inhabited by Nigerians and that Abuja does not enjoy any special privilege.”

“It was observed as irrelevant,” it held.

Earlier the court said Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) failed to prove anomalies in their petition against President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

