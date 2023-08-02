BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses APC’s petition against Onah of Oju 1 State Constituency

By David Mzer

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Makurdi has dismissed the petition filed by Ogbu Steve of the All Progressives Congress, APC, challenging the victory of Onah Blessed Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the Oju 1 State Constituency seat.

The Chairman of the three-member panel, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha dismissed the petition while ruling on the Motion on Notice, filed by counsel to the petitioners, V.C Akighir,seeking to withdraw the petition.

Mr Ogbu and the APC filed a motion, praying for the leave of court to withdraw the petition marked EPT/ BN/SHA/13/2023, in the interest of justice and pursuit of harmonious coexistence and development.

Counsel to Blessed Onah, Samuel Irabor, counsel to the PDP, Clement Mue and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Terfa Jirgba, did not oppose to the application for withdrawal.

Ruling on the application, the chairman of three-member panel, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha granted the reliefs as prayed on the motion paper and dismissed the petition in its entirety.

Reacting to the development, the member representing Oju 1 State Constituency, Hon. Onah Blessed Emmanuel commended Mr Ogbu for withdrawal and said he holds no grudge against the petitioner as litigation is part of the electioneering process.

He commended immediate past govenor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, the PDP and his Constituents for standing by him before, during and after the election as well as the tribunal.

Hon. Ogbu and the APC had alleged in the petition that voters register was not used in the conduct of the March 18th, 2023, election in some polling units in Oju 1 State Constituency.

He was seeking a declaration of court that Hon. Onah Blessed and the PDP did not win by majority of lawful votes, amongst other reliefs.

