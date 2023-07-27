BREAKING: Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff, Gbajabiamila Arrives At Senate, Delivers Ministerial List Of 28 Nominees

President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived at the Red Chambers to deliver the ministerial nominees’ list to the Senate for commencement of screening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Gbajabiamila entered and delivered the list around 1.20pm – the list has 28 nominees.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Senate entered an executive session as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio used the opportunity to explain to his colleagues to exercise patience till the list would come within the next two hours.

“The list of ministers will arrive in the next 2 hours according to the Senate President. lt was not ready as of 11am. The Senate entered executive session and it seems that the Senate President is explaining to senators to exercise patience till the list comes within the next 2 hours,” an insider had earlier explained.

Akpabio is expected to read the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu today (Thursday) during plenary session.

Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, constitutionally has 60 days to form his cabinet.

At the Eagle Square, venue of Tinubu’s inauguration, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the President’s righthand men, James Faleke, said the former Lagos State governor would unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days.

Faleke was the APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretary and lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.