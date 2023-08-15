BREAKING: Tinubu Government Seeks To Withdraw Arms Charges Against Suspended Central Bank Governor, Emefiele

The Nigerian Government Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigation.

He made his application orally.

But the defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) opposed him, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

The court adjourned till August 18 for the ruling.

The judge on July 25 admitted Emefiele to N20 million bail on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS rearrested the embattled bank chief after fighting off prison officials on the court’s premises.