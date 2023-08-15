NEWS

BREAKING: Tinubu Government Seeks To Withdraw Arms Charges Against Suspended Central Bank Governor, Emefiele

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed  Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigation.

The Nigerian Government Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed  Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigation.

He made his application orally.

But the defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) opposed him, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

The court adjourned till August 18 for the ruling.

The judge on July 25 admitted Emefiele to N20 million bail on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS rearrested the embattled bank chief after fighting off prison officials on the court’s premises.

 

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Niger Coup: CNG kicks against threats to prosecute Bazoum; Subsidy removal: UI cuts staff workdays to three

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Harry Maguire’s Move To Westham United Breaks Down, Man United Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

8 mins ago

‘We Have Been Trying To Pull Ourselves Together After Our Loss To The Obidient Movement’ – Obaseki

21 mins ago

Transfer: De Gea in talks to join Bayern Munich; Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Lavia

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button