BREAKING: Tinubu Government Files 20 Charges Against Suspended Central Bank Governor, Emefiele In Abuja, Seeks To Withdraw Arms Charges In Lagos

The Nigerian Government Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

He made his application orally.

But the defence counsel Joseph Daudu (SAN) opposed him, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

The judge on July 25, admitted Emefiele to N20 million bail on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS rearrested the embattled bank chief after fighting off prison officials on the court’s premises.

The Nation gathered that the government has filed fresh charges against Emefiele in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the day’s proceedings Mr. Abubakar said the fresh charges – with 20 counts – were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

One of the counts accuses Emefiele of “conferring unlawful advantages”.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office in June.

Emefiele’s suspension was confirmed by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

It read, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”