BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Nyesom Wike As FCT Minister; Umahi, Works

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to Vanguard, Tinubu also appointed the immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works.

Wike earlier said President Tinubu would not regret nominating him as a minister in his cabinet.

Wike stated this when he appeared before the red chamber for screening on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He said, “I thank Mr President for nominating me. I believe, knowing how hungry Mr President is to solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

He said he initiated and completed many projects in Rivers State as governor.

He said, ”As governor, everybody will attest to it that I changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. It’s on record. In four years, I constructed nine flyovers.

”These things can be achieved if you are committed, if you have passion for the job.”