BREAKING: Tinubu Accuses FG Of Plot To Postpone Election, Form Interim Government

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu has accused the Federal Government of an alleged plot to postpone the election and form an interim Government.

NewsOnline reports that barely less than three weeks to the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has claimed that the persons behind the current nationwide petrol and new Naira notes scarcity want to foist a political crisis on the country.

This online newspaper understands that Bola Tinubu, who made the comment in Ekiti State yesterday, said the people he referred to want the acute shortage of cash and petrol to incite the frustrated citizens to violence which will derail the electoral process and cause the declaration of an interim government.

Tinubu had earlier attacked the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing a new Naira policy and causing the shortage of Petroleum Motor Spirit (petrol) just weeks before the general elections, saying they are targeted at scuttling his presidential ambition.

One of Tinubu’s main supporters, Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State, has in the last few days accused some presidential aides of frustrating the campaign of the APC presidential candidate and using the new Naira policy to undermine support for the party.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has, however, accused the Tinubu camp of engaging in hate speech and trying to incite Nigerians to scuttle the elections.

Speaking at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, venue of the presidential campaign rally yesterday, Tinubu said the people behind the crisis that is causing nationwide frustration and hardship to Nigerians want to spark turmoil that can lead to the postponement of the general elections.

“They are hoarding Naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government. But we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats the rat poison will end up killing itself,” he told the audience.

The former Lagos State Governor told the people that he was in the presidential race to better their lives.

“I am in the race for the betterment of the people. If it is what I will eat and what I need personally, God has provided for me. I am in this race to make life good and better for you, too.

“Ekiti people are well educated people. They are well read; they don’t joke with education. But it is not good to finish schooling and not get a job. So, we shall provide jobs for you. On that day, we will trek to the polling booths to cast our votes. Your polling booths are not far from where you live. So, you should walk down to cast your votes,” Tinubu told his supporters.

Rallying the people of Ekiti to hope for better and happy life in his prepared speech, Tinubu said he believes every Nigerian is entitled to live a life of dignity.

“I believe each and every Nigerian is entitled to a life of dignity and happiness free from the fear of hunger, poverty, violence and hopelessness. I believe we can do better as a nation. I believe we must do better. History calls. Destiny Calls. Greatness calls.

“I came here today to offer you my best and assure you that I will always work for you. Take a look at my plan and ideas for the nation, you will like them because they were developed out of concern and hope for your welfare and for your future.”

Related