BREAKING: Three Senior Military Officers, 20 Other Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army Convoy In Niger State

Over 23 personnel of the Nigerian army have been killed following an ambush on a military convoy by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in Niger State.

A military source told SaharaReporters that the incident occurred on Monday morning around 5am.

The incident occurred between Zangiwa and Kangara in the state.

According to the source, an army major and two lieutenants with one identified as Y. Alkali were among the victims.

“Nigerian army this morning lost about 23 soldiers, they were ambushed by bandits. One major, two lieutenants were among the victims. In fact, they set some of them ablaze inside the Hilux vehicle,” a soldier told SaharaReporters.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, for comment were unsuccessful as he didn’t respond to his messages sent to him.