BREAKING: Terrorists Kidnap Nigerian Air Force Officer, Demand N10million After Issuing Three-Day Deadline

Terrorists have kidnapped a Nigerian Air Force officer, ACM Shuaibu Umar Bashir, along Birnin Gwari Road in Niger State.

SaharaReporters learnt from family sources that the terrorists also demanded N10million ransom within three days from the relatives of the officer.

It was gathered that ACM Bashir was going back to his station to resume duty when he was kidnapped by the terrorists.

“The NAF authorities and the military have refused to engage with his family. He was going back to his station to resume his duty. He had been mobilised to Niger State. But he was kidnapped along Birnin Gwari Road in Niger State,” a family source said.

“He was kidnapped on Sunday, and the military appears not to be acting enough to get him out,” another source added.

The NAF has yet to release official reactions or make any statement on the abduction of the officer.