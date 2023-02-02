BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Away PDP Appeal Against Oyetola In Osun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court has dismissed PDP’s appeal against Oyetola’s participation in the Osun Gubernatorial election.

NewsOnline reports that the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, seeking to restore the nullification of the participation of Osun State’s former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

This online newspaper understands that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja had, in a judgment on September 30, 2022, nullified the participation of Oyetola and Alabi in the governorship election on the grounds that their nomination forms were endorsed by an acting Chairman of APC, who was also a serving Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Justice Nwite’s judgment was set aside by the Court of Appeal, Abuja in a judgment in December last year, a decision the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court.

In a judgment on Thursday morning, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Centus Nweze, held that the appeal by the PDP was without merit and directed the lawyer to the PDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), to withdraw it.

The court held that the PDP could not, under the law, question the process leading to the emergence of Oyetola and Alabi as candidates of the APC in the election.

Details later.

