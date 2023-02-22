BREAKING: Supreme Court Takes Fresh Decision On Old Naira Validity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court has taken a fresh decision on the old Naira validity as a legal tender in Nigeria.

NewsOnline reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned judgment in the new naira policy suit to March 3, 2023.

The court, which heard the case on Wednesday, was filled to capacity with a retinue of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other lawyers.

The Court had temporarily banned the implementation of the February 10 deadline of the CBN from making the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

The Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna states had instituted the suit against the Federal Government and the CBN.

Other states, namely Niger, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, had also applied to be joined in the suit against the CBN and the Federal Government.

Lagos State, through its Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, also applied, seeking to be joined in the suit.

Bayelsa State, led by Damian Dodo, had also applied to be joined in the suit as a respondent. Similarly, Edo State applied to be joined as a respondent.

