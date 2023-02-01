BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal By Orbih Edo PDP Faction

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Orbih faction in a dispute over Edo PDP Crisis.

NEWSONLINE reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the Dan Orbih faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This online newspaper understands that the five-member panel of the court held that the apex court held that the appeal filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama was incompetent having been hinged on issues that did not form part of the judgment of the Court of Appeal which he had appealed.

With the dismissal of the Court of Appeal, the judgment of the trial court, which upheld that the primary election conducted by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction, becomes extant.

The trial court had held among others that the primary which produced the candidates of the Orbih faction was illegal having been conducted by the state’s leadership of the party.

Edo Deputy Governor, Phillips Shuaibu, who witnessed the proceedings, hailed the decision.

