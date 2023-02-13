NEWS

BREAKING: South West Labour Party Dumps Peter Obi, Collapses Structure Into APC

South West Labour Party has dumped Peter Obi and collapsed its structure into APC.

 

NewsOnline reports that the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, suffered a setback on Monday after leaders of the party and members in the Southwest moved en masse to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

 

The LP chieftains who were received into the APC by the National Chairman of SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye, were led by the Southwest Chairman of the party, Banji Omotosho.

 

 

While vowing to work for the victory of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the polls, Omotosho said they decided to decamp to APC after realizing that LP is not viable and lacked the clout to win the 2023 elections.

He maintained that their movement into APC was facilitated by the South West Agenda For Asiwaju Tinubu, SWAGA, 2023, under the leadership of Adeyeye and other members of the group

“The Labor Party presently is a shaky platform for anybody to contest. It is a failure platform for anybody to contest. I don’t know Peter Obi, and I’m less concerned about him than I am about those who are celebrating the Labour Party’s mediocrity within Nigeria.

“In view of this, we leaders of the Labour Party in the Southwest have decided to leave the party because we have a lot of mediocre there, and what they are looking for is money, they are not ready to serve Nigeria.”

On his part, Adeyeye assured the decampees will be fully integrated into the party and they will not regret their actions.

