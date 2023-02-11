NEWS

BREAKING: South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead In Florida [Video]

South African Rapper AKA Shot dead in Florida.

 

NewsOnline reports that award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has been shot and killed at a nightclub in Durban, South Africa.

 

A report monitored on News24 by NewsOnline Nigeria quoted sources to have confirmed that AKA and another man were killed on the popular Florida Road in South Africa, adding that what lead up to the incident is not yet clear.

 

According to a first responder at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, AKA was shot while standing on the pavement when gunfire rang out shortly after 22:00.

 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed to News24 that a “well-known rapper” was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 22:00.

 

“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed” Netshiunda said.

 

 

NewsOnline gathered that AKA shooting occurred in the popular entertainment district, which was brought to a standstill after police officers closed the road.

 

ALS Paramedics spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that two men had been killed in the incident.

He said both had sustained gunshot wounds and despite efforts to resuscitate one of them, he succumbed to his injuries.

AKA was billed to perform in the city on Friday night, and footage posted on Instagram showed jovial scenes as the rapper toasted with a table full of friends.

 

 

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that AKA fiancé Anele Tembe fell to her death in her hotel room in a Cape Town hotel in April 2021.

