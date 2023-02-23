BREAKING: Simon Ekpa Arrested By Finland Police

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Simon Ekpa has been arrested by Finland Police.

NewsOnline reports that the Separatist leader of the IPOB Faction has been fingered as being the arrowhead of several killing by ‘Unknown Gunmen’, a dangerous armed militia responsible for the deaths of several people and even public officials in the South-East.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), rose to prominence in July 2021 after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

The Finland-based activist was appointed to replace Kanu following the re-arrest of the IPOB leader by the federal government. After some weeks, IPOB announced Ekpa’s disengagement, citing his refusal to sign the rules of engagement of Radio Biafra.

ARREST

Ekpa was picked up from his Apartment in Lahti region of Finland by officers from the Finnish Central Criminal Police on Thursday morning.

More details shortly….

