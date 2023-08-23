BREAKING: Russian Mercenary, Wagner Leader, Prigozhin, Nine Others Killed In Plane Crash

Mercenary group, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been killed in plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead, BBC reports.

Meanwhile, 10 people were killed in the private jet crash north of Moscow – with the Russian Civil Aviation Authority saying Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list.

Seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, TASS news agency also reported.

The jet is said to have crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, who is believed to have been on board the flight, shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days ago.

The mercenary chief – who was sent to Belarus in the aftermath of his march on Moscow – released footage of himself speaking while wearing camouflage and holding a rifle.

It is believed from the footage that Prigozhin was in Africa, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent “free”.

The video, shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group, was the first video address Prigozhin has shared since he marched his mercenaries towards Moscow in late June.

