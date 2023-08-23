NEWS

BREAKING: Russian Mercenary, Wagner Leader, Prigozhin, Nine Others Killed In Plane Crash

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

Image Credit: The Telegraph

Mercenary group, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been killed in plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead, BBC reports.

Meanwhile, 10 people were killed in the private jet crash north of Moscow – with the Russian Civil Aviation Authority saying Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list.

Seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, TASS news agency also reported.

The jet is said to have crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, who is believed to have been on board the flight, shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days ago.

The mercenary chief – who was sent to Belarus in the aftermath of his march on Moscow – released footage of himself speaking while wearing camouflage and holding a rifle.

It is believed from the footage that Prigozhin was in Africa, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent “free”.

The video, shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group, was the first video address Prigozhin has shared since he marched his mercenaries towards Moscow in late June.
 

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg FG To Leave Them In Poverty – Shehu Sani; LP Will Win Imo- Peter Obi

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Don’t Have N300m Bulletproof Car – Wike; Palliatives: Katsina Denies Receiving N5bn from FG

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Coup: UK Calls For Immediate Release Of President Bazoum; Wike Denies Purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Speaks On N300 Million Official Car; Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button