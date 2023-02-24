NEWS

BREAKING: Rivers Reps PDP Member Arrested With $500,000, Indicts Atiku

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Reps PDP Member has been arrested with $500,000, confesses Atiku gave him for election rigging in the state.

NewsOnline reports that a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chinyere Igwe has been arrested with $500,000 in Rivers state.

ALSO: 87.2m Voters Decide Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso, Others’ Fate Saturday

This online newspaper understands that Hon Chinyeye Igwe confessed to having received a huge amount of money from PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku for the election holding tomorrow Saturday, 25th of February, 2023.

Alongside the cash recovered, the sharing formula written in a document was also recovered by the police.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Why Peter Obi Told People To Vote Atiku For President In Viral Video – Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr

11 mins ago

Video: JUST IN: PDP Reps Member arrested with $500,000 cash for vote buying, Indicts Atiku

33 mins ago

Labour Party Kicks As INEC Omits Party Logo On Lagos Ballot Papers

37 mins ago

When I was coming, a young man begged me & said we should make sure we end APC & PDP-Kenneth Okonkwo

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button