BREAKING: Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate In Abuja, Force Their Way Into Premises

Members of the organised labour who are currently protesting in Abuja have forcefully pulled down the main gate of National Assembly to gain entry into the complex.

Armed policemen stationed at the entrance had locked the gate to prevent the protesters from gaining access into the building.

But after an altercation between the protesters and security agents, the protesters pulled down the main gate of the complex. The security agents were overpowered by the surging crowd.

The protesters are currently heading to the second gate of the building and have vowed to also pull it down.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other aggrieved Nigerians on Wednesday trooped to the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital to protest against the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The protest kicked off from the popular Unity Fountain with members of organized labour displaying placards and banners.

The President of NLC Joe Ajaero and TUC President Comrade Festus Osifo addressed the protesters at the Federal Ministry of Justice, calling on the Nigerian government to address the suffering being faced by the masses arising from the subsidy removal.

The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the hikes in fuel prices and the failure of the Tinubu administration to reverse “unfriendly policies targeted against the poor”.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: #BringBackOurRefineries; #LetThePoorBreathe; and #ALUTACONTINUA.

From Unity Fountain, the protesters headed to the National Assembly gate.