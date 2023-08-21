NEWS

BREAKING: President Tinubu Announces New Minister-designate For Niger Delta Development, Reassigns Portfolios

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

 

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon, a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the 

Special Adviser to the President on Sunday said. 

 

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

 

Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

 

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

 

Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

 

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

 

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources. 

 

Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources. 

 

The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

 

All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.

 

 

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How To Confidently Rock Wrapper And Blouse To Any Occasion

2 mins ago

Peter Obi: If You Can’t Respect Appeal Court Order, Don’t Go To Any Court To Seek Justice -Arabambi

11 mins ago

What christians should do whenever they get to their place of work- Bishop David Oyedepo reveals

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: FG Palliatives Inadequate, Unsustainable Says Bago, Falana Demands Bawa Release

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button