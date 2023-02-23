BREAKING: President Buhari Storms Katsina To Cast His Vote

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari has stormed Katsina to cast his vote.

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday arrived in Daura, Katsina state, in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President, who was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar will be casting his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari and other family members.

The President, whose helicopter landed at 5:25 in Daura, preparatory to the elections, will be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

