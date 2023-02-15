BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Old Naira Notes Deadline By 2 Months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari has extended the old Naira notes deadline by 2 months.

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the validity of old naira notes by 60 days.

This was made known by Adamu Garba, a social media influencer.

When you fight for what is right, you’ll always find victory in your front. Old Naira validity is extended for the next 60 days. We fought and the President heeded our request. Thank you, President Buhari. The Asiwaju Project is a Nigerian Project. It is the path to VICTORY! — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 15, 2023

