BREAKING: President Buhari Approves 2023 Presidential Transition Council

President Buhari has approved the 2023 Presidential Transition Council.

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an Executive Order on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

This online news platform understands that the President said it would enhance the seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

The formation of the Presidential Transition Council was disclosed in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

President Buhari also revealed he has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, which would be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

The President wrote: “I have signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions. The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another.

“I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 Presidential transition programme.”

In a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the SGF, Boss Mustapha was appointed by the president to lead the council.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

The Presidential Transition Council would be inaugurated by the SGF on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the members of the committee include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices: Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and State House.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director General, National Intelligence Agency; Director General, State Security Services; Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and two representatives who will be nominated by the President-elect.

