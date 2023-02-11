NEWS

BREAKING: Peter Obi Supporters Under Attack In Lagos [VIDEO]

Suspected political thugs have attacked supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos State.

 

NewsOnline reports that the development is coming on the heels of Obi/Datti mega rally currently taking place at the Tafawa Belewa Square, TBS, Lagos.

 

A video obtained by NewsOnline correspondent captured some Peter Obi’s supporters lamenting how the thugs attacked them at the Jakande, Lekki area of the State.

 

 

According to the victims, the suspects gave machete cuts on persons, broke their vehicle, snatched their phones and other items for allegedly wearing clothes carrying the LP logo.

 

The spokesperson for the LP presidential campaign council, Dr Aliyu Tanko confirmed the development in a chat with DAILY POST.

 

He said, “the ObiDent Movement is under attack in Lagos, they are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

 

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come. Security operatives take note. We keep moving Obidently and Yusfully.”

 

When contacted by DAILY POST, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the unfortunate incident.

 

“I don’t know if they are Labour Party or APC members but I can confirm that some people attacked others and the DPO in that area is already on the matter,” he said.

Asked if there was any loss of life during the incident, the PPRO said he is yet to get details of the attack.

 

