BREAKING: Peter Obi In Early Lead As LP Sweeps Cross River Presidential Election

Peter Obi is in the early lead as Labour Party sweeps the Cross River Presidential Election.

NewsOnline reports that early results from several polling units in most parts of Cross River State indicated that the Labour Party, LP, is winning the state.

This online newspaper reports that the Labour Party won by a larger margin in polling units declared.

Closely followed was the APC in some of the units.

Some of the results showed that Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, LP won.

At the Ministry of Agriculture Unit 014 Ijiman Ugep.

Presidential
APC:27
PDP:12
LP:35

Senate
APC: 31
PDP:16
LP: 26

Reps
PDP: 11
APC: 22
LP: 42

In Ikom LGA, OFUTOP II ward, Playground Nsimaghe polling unit:

presidential
total vote record: 215
App: 1
NNPP: 1
BOOB: 2
PDP: 2
APC: 7
LP: 185
invalid vote: 17

senatorial
ADC: 2
NNPP: 2
PDP: 59
APC: 21
LP: 131
Invalid vote:

Reps
ADC: 1
NNPP: 1
YPP: 3
PDP: 50
APC: 26
LP: 131
PRP: 1
Invalid vote: 2

At Old Etomi road in Yakurr LGA
1194 – General votes
219 -Accredited
PRESIDENCY
LP – 172
APC – 7
PDP – 11
APP – 1
PRP – 1
AAC – 1
YPP – 2
ZLP – 3
APM – 1
APGA – 1
ADC – 1
INVALID – 13

SENATORIAL

LP – 85
PDP – 79
APC – 15
FLAG – 3
ADC – 1
INVALID – 36.

HOUSE OF REPS.
LP – 87
APC – 19
PDP – 73
ADC – 2
FLAG – 2
YPP – 1
PRP – 1
INVALID VOTES – 34

Polling agent. : Ebonam O. Ebube
[25/02, 7:49 pm] +234 818 419 1574: *WARD 12…UNIT 023…..

On Orok Orok Street Calabar South Calabar South
PRESIDENCY
LP – 160
APC – 26
PDP – 8
INVALID….

SENATORIAL

LP – 95
PDP – 33
APC – 49
INVALID – 78

HOUSE OF REPS
LP – 93
APC – 57
PDP – 32
INVALID VOTES – 27

Calabar south ward4
Presidential*
LP – 114
APC – 94
PDP – 47
Void – 17

In Ward 8, Unit 025 in Calabar Municipality,
SENATE
APC. 33
PDP. 57
LP. 54
PRP. 1
INV. 8
HOUSE OF REPS
APC. 33
PDP. 57
LP. 52
INV. 10

PRESIDENT
APC. 15
PDP. 11
LP. 108
YPP. 1
ZLP. 2
NNPP. 2
INV. 14

At PU: 041 Uwanse by Ibonda, Calabar South.
House of Reps
APC 59
PDP 62
LP 79

SENATE
APC 64
PDP 55
LP 79

PRESIDENCy
APC 33
PDP 17
LP 138

In Ogoja in Yahe Ward PU;008 By play Ground

PRESIDENT;
LP; 72
APC; 18
PDP; 9
invalid; 2

Senate
LP;
PDP;43
APC;60

REPs
LP;
PDP;38
APC;65

CALABAR MUNICIPAL
At 8MILES Ikot Ene Obong, Ward 9 Unit 11 Open Space PEN International School

PRESIDENCY
APC = 17
PDP = 10
LP = 253

SENATE
PDP = 16
APC = 35
LP = 129

REP
PDP =123
APC = 32
LP = 131

Ugbowo Primary School
*Unit 12*
APC – 10
PDP – 03
Labour Party – 124

*Unit 10*
APC – 3
PDP – 5
Labour Party – 145
*Unit 11*
PDP – 4
APC – 4
Labour Party – 119
*Unit 9*
PDP – 5
APC – 7
Labour Party – 153

Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality*

Presidency
Lp- 137
PDP – 19
APC- 18

Etap Ekpo Town Hall unit 018, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, Cross River State.
PDP: 17
APC: 35
LP: 157

UNIT 015 (KOPIARI WULA EKUMPUO), Boki LGA

PRESIDENCYy
APC 12
PDP 14
LP 69

Abasi Edem/Akparika
(Cross River State Deputy Speaker Polling Unit )

Presidential
LP – 206
APC -67
PDP – 18

Senate
APC – 179
PDP – 42
LP – 74

Reps
APC – 203
PDP – 30
LP – 58

UNIT 006 ward 10. Calabar South Result

presidency
LP 149
PDP 10
APC 31

Senatorial
LP 88
APC 76
PDP 33

REPS
LP 91
APC 75
PDP 33

