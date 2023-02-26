BREAKING: Peter Obi Defeats Taraba PDP Governor Ishaku At His Polling Unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi has defeated Taraba PDP Governor Ishaku at his polling unit.

NewsOnline reports that the dreams of Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku to deliver his polling unit in Takum Local Government Council of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has turned out to be a mirage.

Sorting out the results, the presidential candidate of the PDP was observed to have been trailing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

While Peter Obi was observed to have scored 211 votes, the presidential candidate of the PDP garnered 64 votes.

Aside from the polling unit, the LP Presidential candidate was also observed to have been leading in the state.

