BREAKING: PDP Sacks Chimaroke Nnamani For Supporting Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP has sacked Chimaroke Nnamani for supporting Bola Tinubu.

NewsOnline reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, and 6 others over alleged anti-party activities.

Recall that Senator Nnamani was last month suspended by the party.

The PDP NWC at the end of its 566th meeting disclosed this on Friday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the statement, the party approved the expulsion owing to anti-party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Others expelled from the Party include Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II).

The statement read in part “the expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

“The decision of the NWC is the sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule”.

Related