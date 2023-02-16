BREAKING: PDP Governor Ortom Officially Endorses Peter Obi For President (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Governor Ortom has officially endorsed Peter Obi for President.

NewsOnline reports that the Governor of Benue State, north-central Nigeria, Samuel Ortom, has officially endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for the 2023 Presidency instead of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of his party.

This online news platform understands that the PDP Governor endorsed Peter Obi in a video that has gone viral on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Governor Ortom openly endorsed Peter Obi at a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) at Royal Choice Inn Conference Hall in Makurdi, Benue State.

Newsonline Nigeria reports that Governor Ortom’s endorsement of the Labour Party candidate is coming a day after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, hosted Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party.

In the video, Governor Ortom said; “I support Peter Obi” while addressing the crowd suspected to be the supporters of the Labour Party candidate who chanted: “Obi Obi Obi Obi”.

This online newspaper reports that Governors Ortom and Wike are members of the G-5 governors who have been expressing their concerns over the leadership of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Governor Ortom is who Wike thinks he is. E sure for this man. Man supports Peter Obi with his full chest 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tXsRqQoQmY — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the 2023 Election for the post of president of Nigeria will hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

