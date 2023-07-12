BREAKING: Oyo Ex-Governor Ladoja Sues Gov. Makinde, Olubadan, Attorney General, 10 Elevated Kings Over Chieftaincy Review

Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State Governor has filed a suit against Governor Seyi Makinde, the state attorney general and 11 monarchs over the recent elevation of high chiefs to kings.

Olubadan of Ibadan, and the recently elevated High chiefs to Obas. The lawsuit is in response to the elevation of the high chiefs as Obas by the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ten high chiefs in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were recently crowned as monarchs by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr. Lekan Balogun.

The elevation grants the new monarchs authority over local government areas in the ancient city.

Ladoja, however, refused to accept to be elevated, saying he was only interested in becoming the Olubadan of Ibadan.

The suit was filed at the High Court of Justice, Ibadan Judicial Division with High Chief Ladoja, Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, as the only claimant.

It was filed against all the elevated high chiefs along with the state governor and attorney general of the state and Olubadan of Ibadan.

The defendants are listed include Imperial Majesty, Dr. Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli-Okunmade II (Olubadan of Ibadan); High Chief Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin (Balogun of Ibadan land); Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan; Bayo Akande; and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez Agagagugu.

The state governor, Makinde, is the 12th defendant while the state’s Attorney General is the 13th defendant.