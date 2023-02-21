BREAKING: Oshiomole Thrashes Buhari, Emefiele Over Naira Swap Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oshiomole has thrashed Buhari and Emefiele over Naira Swap Policy.

NewsOnline reports that Adams Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the naira redesign policy.

Oshiomhole, who said Buhari is on his own following his recent comment on the naira redesign policy last Thursday, also insisted that Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, will expire after Saturday’s presidential election.

The former Edo State governor, who stated this at Jattu market in Auchi, Edo North, also urged Buhari to obey the Supreme Court verdict on the naira notes.

Speaking in pidgin, Oshiomhole said: “All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside. Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you wan change currency, you shouldn’t change am during election. Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make am spoil another pesin time, e no good.

“He has to obey the Supreme Court. Supreme Court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president. That’s the Nigerian law. I disassociate myself.”

He continued: “Nah them choose ham. If they say dey want to change it, make them give you the new ones. Now they want to remove the old ones, they no give you the new ones. On this matter, President Buhari is on his own. Your naira will remain valid according to the Supreme Court. Don’t throw away your naira, keep it.”

He added: “By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the president will expire.”

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the 2023 presidential election will take place on Saturday.

