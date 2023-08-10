NEWS

BREAKING: Nigeria’s South-East Governors Meet In Enugu Over Insecurity, Others

This is the maiden meeting of the governors in the region since the inauguration of new governors on May 29, 2023.

Governors of South-East Nigeria under the aegis of South East Governors Forum are meeting in Enugu.

 

The five governors of southeastern states – Alex Otti of Abia, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu and Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo are currently meeting behind closed doors in Enugu State Government House.

 

It was gathered one of the things that would feature prominently on the agenda is the issue of Monday’s sit-at-home protest in the region and the demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

