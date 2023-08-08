BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees Out Of 48, Rejects El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Senate failed to confirm the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After its seven days of screening of the forty nine ministerial nominees sent to it for screening by President Tinubu, the Senate did not also confirm the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and a Ministerial nominee from the State, Senator Abubakar Danladi.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber is one of the Ministerial nominees from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

According to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate did not clear the three because of security reports that must be cleared.

The full list of the 45 confirmed nominees are;

1.

ABUBAKAR KYARI BORNO STATE

2.

ABUBAKAR MOMOH

EDO STATE

3.

NYESOM WIKE

RIVERS STATE

4.

PROF. JOSEPH UTSEV

BENUE STATE

5.

JOHN ENO

CROSS RIVER STATE

6.

BELLO MOHAMMED

SOKOTO STATE

7.

MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR

JIGAWA STATE

8.

YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR

BAUCHI STATE

9.

UJU KEN OHANEYE

ANAMBRA STATE

10.

OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO

ONDO STATE

11.

NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA

ABIA STATE

12.

BETTA EDU

CROSS RIVER STATE

13.

IMAAN SULEIMAN

NASARAWA STATE

14.

DAVID UMAHI

EBONYI STATE

15.

ADEBAYO OLAWALE EDUN

OGUN STATE

16.

AHMED MUSA DANGIWA

KATSINA STATE

17.

UCHE NNAJI

ENUGU STATE

18.

DELE ALAKE

EKITI STATE

19.

WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU

OYO STATE

20.

MUHAMMAD IDRIS

NIGER STATE

21.

PROF. ALI PATE

BAUCHI STATE

22.

DR DORIS UZOKA

IMO STATE

23.

LATEEF FAGBEMI (SAN)

KWARA STATE

24.

EKPERIKPE EKPO

AKWA IBOM STATE

25.

HANNATU MUSAWA

KATSINA STATE

26.

IBRAHIM GEIDAM

YOBE STATE

27.

ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI

NIGER STATE

28.

HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

BAYELSA STATE

29.

ALKALI AHMED SA’EED

GOMBE STATE

30.

DR. YUSUF TANKO SUNUNU

KEBBI STATE

31.

ATIKU BAGUDU

KEBBI STATE

32.

BELLO MATAWALLE

ZAMFARA STATE

33.

ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

OSUN STATE

34.

SIMON BAKO LALONG

PLATEAU STATE

35.

ABDULLAHI TIJJANI GWARZO

KANO STATE

36.

BOSUN TIJJANI

OGUN STATE

37.

DR MARIYA MAHMOUD

KANO STATE

38.

DR ISIYAKA SALAKO

OGUN STATE

39.

DR TUNJI ALAUSA

LAGOS STATE

40.

LOLA ADE JOHN

LAGOS STATE

41.

PROF. TAHIR MAMMAN

ADAMAWA STATE

42.

ZEPHANIAH JISSALO

F.C.T

43.

UBA MAIGARI AHMADU

TARABA STATE

44.

SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR AUDU

KOGI STATE

45.

FESTUS KEYAMO (SAN)

DELTA STATE