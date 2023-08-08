BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees Out Of 48, Rejects El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi
However, the Senate failed to confirm the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.
After its seven days of screening of the forty nine ministerial nominees sent to it for screening by President Tinubu, the Senate did not also confirm the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and a Ministerial nominee from the State, Senator Abubakar Danladi.
Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber is one of the Ministerial nominees from Delta State, Stella Okotete.
According to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate did not clear the three because of security reports that must be cleared.
The full list of the 45 confirmed nominees are;
1.
ABUBAKAR KYARI BORNO STATE
2.
ABUBAKAR MOMOH
EDO STATE
3.
NYESOM WIKE
RIVERS STATE
4.
PROF. JOSEPH UTSEV
BENUE STATE
5.
JOHN ENO
CROSS RIVER STATE
6.
BELLO MOHAMMED
SOKOTO STATE
7.
MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR
JIGAWA STATE
8.
YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR
BAUCHI STATE
9.
UJU KEN OHANEYE
ANAMBRA STATE
10.
OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO
ONDO STATE
11.
NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA
ABIA STATE
12.
BETTA EDU
CROSS RIVER STATE
13.
IMAAN SULEIMAN
NASARAWA STATE
14.
DAVID UMAHI
EBONYI STATE
15.
ADEBAYO OLAWALE EDUN
OGUN STATE
16.
AHMED MUSA DANGIWA
KATSINA STATE
17.
UCHE NNAJI
ENUGU STATE
18.
DELE ALAKE
EKITI STATE
19.
WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU
OYO STATE
20.
MUHAMMAD IDRIS
NIGER STATE
21.
PROF. ALI PATE
BAUCHI STATE
22.
DR DORIS UZOKA
IMO STATE
23.
LATEEF FAGBEMI (SAN)
KWARA STATE
24.
EKPERIKPE EKPO
AKWA IBOM STATE
25.
HANNATU MUSAWA
KATSINA STATE
26.
IBRAHIM GEIDAM
YOBE STATE
27.
ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI
NIGER STATE
28.
HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
BAYELSA STATE
29.
ALKALI AHMED SA’EED
GOMBE STATE
30.
DR. YUSUF TANKO SUNUNU
KEBBI STATE
31.
ATIKU BAGUDU
KEBBI STATE
32.
BELLO MATAWALLE
ZAMFARA STATE
33.
ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA
OSUN STATE
34.
SIMON BAKO LALONG
PLATEAU STATE
35.
ABDULLAHI TIJJANI GWARZO
KANO STATE
36.
BOSUN TIJJANI
OGUN STATE
37.
DR MARIYA MAHMOUD
KANO STATE
38.
DR ISIYAKA SALAKO
OGUN STATE
39.
DR TUNJI ALAUSA
LAGOS STATE
40.
LOLA ADE JOHN
LAGOS STATE
41.
PROF. TAHIR MAMMAN
ADAMAWA STATE
42.
ZEPHANIAH JISSALO
F.C.T
43.
UBA MAIGARI AHMADU
TARABA STATE
44.
SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR AUDU
KOGI STATE
45.
FESTUS KEYAMO (SAN)
DELTA STATE