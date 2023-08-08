NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees Out Of 48, Rejects El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi

However, the Senate failed to confirm the nomination  of the immediate  past  Governor  of Kaduna  State and the ministerial  nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam  Nasir El-Rufai as a minister  of the Federal  Republic  of  Nigeria.

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

After its seven days of screening  of the forty nine ministerial  nominees  sent to it for screening  by President Tinubu,  the Senate  did not also confirm the appointment of the former Deputy Governor  of Taraba  State and a Ministerial  nominee  from the State,  Senator  Abubakar Danladi.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber is one of the Ministerial  nominees from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

According to the President  of  the  Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio,  the Senate did not clear the three because of security reports that must be cleared.

The full list of the 45 confirmed nominees are;
1.
ABUBAKAR KYARI BORNO STATE
2.
ABUBAKAR MOMOH
EDO STATE

3.
NYESOM WIKE
RIVERS STATE

4.
PROF. JOSEPH UTSEV
BENUE STATE

5.
JOHN ENO
CROSS RIVER STATE

6.
BELLO MOHAMMED
SOKOTO STATE

7.
MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR
JIGAWA STATE

8.
YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR
BAUCHI STATE

9.
UJU KEN OHANEYE
ANAMBRA STATE

10.
OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO
ONDO STATE

11.
NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA
ABIA STATE

12.
BETTA EDU
CROSS RIVER STATE

13.
IMAAN SULEIMAN
NASARAWA STATE

14.
DAVID UMAHI
EBONYI STATE

15.
ADEBAYO OLAWALE EDUN
OGUN STATE

16.
AHMED MUSA DANGIWA
KATSINA STATE

17.
UCHE NNAJI
ENUGU STATE

18.
DELE ALAKE
EKITI STATE

19.
WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU
OYO STATE

20.
MUHAMMAD IDRIS
NIGER STATE

21.
PROF. ALI PATE
BAUCHI STATE

22.
DR DORIS UZOKA
IMO STATE

23.
LATEEF FAGBEMI (SAN)
KWARA STATE

24.
EKPERIKPE EKPO
AKWA IBOM STATE

25.
HANNATU MUSAWA
KATSINA STATE

26.
IBRAHIM GEIDAM
YOBE STATE

27.
ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI
NIGER STATE

28.
HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
BAYELSA STATE

29.
ALKALI AHMED SA’EED
GOMBE STATE

30.
DR. YUSUF TANKO SUNUNU
KEBBI STATE

31.
ATIKU BAGUDU
KEBBI STATE

32.
BELLO MATAWALLE
ZAMFARA STATE

33.
ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA
OSUN STATE

34.
SIMON BAKO LALONG
PLATEAU STATE

35.
ABDULLAHI TIJJANI GWARZO
KANO STATE

36.
BOSUN TIJJANI
OGUN STATE

37.
DR MARIYA MAHMOUD
KANO STATE

38.
DR ISIYAKA SALAKO
OGUN STATE

39.
DR TUNJI ALAUSA
LAGOS STATE

40.
LOLA ADE JOHN
LAGOS STATE

41.
PROF. TAHIR MAMMAN
ADAMAWA STATE

42.
ZEPHANIAH JISSALO
F.C.T

43.
UBA MAIGARI AHMADU
TARABA STATE

44.
SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR AUDU
KOGI STATE

45.
FESTUS KEYAMO (SAN)
DELTA STATE

