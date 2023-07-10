BREAKING: Nigerian Scheme, NYSC Moves Orientation Camp From Mangu In Plateau State Over Killings, Crisis

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday morning asked prospective corps members coming into Plateau State not to resume at the Orientation Camp in Mangu Local Government Area.

The NYSC in a release obtained by SaharaReporters changed the location to Waye Foundation By Buken Academy, Doi-Du in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Plateau State and Mangu especially has been embroiled in crisis and killings, between the locals and the armed militias, while security agencies continued to look on helplessly.

Only on Sunday, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday said 15 people were killed following an alleged invasion of their communities in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The group also said 78 houses belonging to their members were burnt while over 2,000 cattle were still missing after the invasion.

In a statement, the NYSC asked the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Camp for Plateau State not to go to Mangu LGA.

“This is to inform members of the public, especially our esteemed Prospective Corps Members that the venue of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Camp for Plateau State has been changed from the Permanent Orientation Camp in Mangu to Waye Foundation, by Buken Academy Doi-Du (Temporary NYSC Orientation Camp) in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“All prospective Corps Members are by this information expected to report at the new Orientation Camp (Waye Foundation by Buken Academy) on the dates specified in their call-up letters,” Eddy Megwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations said.