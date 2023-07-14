NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Military Aircraft Crashes In Benue State

A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed on Thursday at about 4.15pm in Makurdi, Benue State, the authorities have said.

 

In a release by the Nugerian Air Force, obtained by SaharaReporters, the plane crashed but there was no record of loss of lives at the moment.

 

“A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed today, 14 July 2023 at about 4.15pm in Makurdi, Benue State, while on a routine training exercise. Luckily, the 2 pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft.

“Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information said. 

